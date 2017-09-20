Adventureland Focusing Expansion on Kids’ Area

ALTOONA, Iowa – Adventureland has announced an expansion aimed at pleasing its younger guests.

Initial details were released Tuesday on Adventureland’s Facebook page. The expansion is being called Bernie’s Barnyard and will be located behind the Storm Chaser, in the Country Picnic grounds.

The kids’ area will have two new rides that will also allow parents to get in on the fun, a new playground area, arcade games for kids, and more.

Bernie’s Barnyard is expected to be ready by May of 2018. Adventureland plans to release more information about the addition soon.

This coming weekend is the final open weekend of the 2017 season for Adventureland.