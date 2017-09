Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- The Boone County Conservation Board is revisiting its decision about turning off the lights on the High Trestle Trail Bridge to combat noise complaints.

Earlier this month, the board announced it would turn the lights off 90 minutes early for the rest of the summer to deter noisy gatherings. Many questioned why the decision was made without public input.

Now, the board is planning a public forum that will be held on October 5th at the Swede Point Park Shelter House.