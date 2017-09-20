Center Grove Orchard Honors Military Members This Coming Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, Iowa -- Even if it doesn’t feel like Autumn in central Iowa, there are tons of festivities to enjoy early in the season.

The first day of Autumn is Friday and it is prime apple and pumpkin picking time at Center Grove Orchard in Cambridge.

They are open every day from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Most of the apples they have are ready for picking, but they recommend checking the website to get the updated version.

Pumpkins are available for picking starting on Saturday.

They take you on a hayride out to the pumpkin patch and they are 39 cents per pound.

Deanna Black, Director of Fun at Center Grove Orchard, said this weekend in particular is really special.

“We are honoring this weekend, our military. We are so grateful for all that they do for us. And so we want to invite them and their families to come out free of charge to enjoy the farmyard and go to the corn maze,” Black said.

Past and current service men and women will receive free admission on Saturday and Sunday. Their immediate family members will receive a $4 discount on admission.

Black added, the corn maze also honors someone special in the Center Grove Orchard family.

“It’s in honor of my grandfather who turns 102 this year. Right now he is 101 and he’s out playing golf. He has been an inspiration because he used to have Wakonda Orchards in Illinois. So he used to be a part of the Navy Reserves and we are so thrilled to invite our military out to enjoy the orchard,” Black said.