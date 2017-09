Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A driving lesson on Wednesday afternoon went horribly wrong in Des Moines.

Police were called to Water Works Park over the noon hour on a report of a car in the water. When they arrived, they found an SUV lying on its side in a creek. Police say a man was giving his brother driving lessons when the vehicle went off the road.

Neither man was hurt, but the car likely suffered heavy damage.