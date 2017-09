SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The mother wanted for allegedly kidnapping her three daughters has been arrested in Sioux City.

The Des Moines Register reports Sioux City police arrested Danica Arzaga at Outer Drive and Division Street on Wednesday.

An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday after authorities say she kidnapped her daughters Lillian, Adia and Olivia.

The Register reports Arzaga is currently in custody and being processed.