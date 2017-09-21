× $15,000 Donation to Kick Off Perry Habitat for Humanity Project

PERRY, Iowa – A Habitat for Humanity project in Perry is getting a boost Thursday from a local bank.

The Raccoon Valley Bank is donating $15,000 to the Dallas County Habitat for Humanity. The money will go toward building a home for a low-income family. The home will be the organization’s first new construction home in Perry.

The bank is also promising some volunteer help from its employees during the construction project and during Rock the Block repair events.

The check is being presented Thursday morning.

Fundraising efforts to cover the rest of the construction costs continue.

The low-income family who will get the opportunity to buy the home will put in hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” during construction and receive an affordable mortgage.