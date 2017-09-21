Habitat for Humanity Gets Help Expanding in Dallas County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY, Iowa -- A Perry bank is doing more to help prospective homeowners buy a house than just offering a loan. They're giving away money and picking up paint brushes and hammers to make those dreams come true.

On Thursday Raccoon Valley Bank donated $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity in Dallas County. The money will be used to build the first ever new "Habitat home" in Perry as well as funding renovations on other homes in Perry. After making the donation today bank employees were on site at one of those homes being rehabbed for a prospective homeowner. Habitat for Humanity officials say it's about so much more than just houses.

"A family without a home has to struggle with a lot of other issues like health care, education, not knowing if they're going to have stability to send their family to do the other things they need to do," Omar Padilla with Habitat for Humanity says, "So through housing we hope we can impact those other areas."

Habitat for Humanity plans to finish five homes for new owners in Perry in the next year.