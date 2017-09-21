Plea Deal in Perry Child Sexual Abuse Case

ADEL, Iowa — A West Des Moines man has changed his plea to guilty in a sexual abuse case involving a child.

Twenty-two-year-old Jesse Taggart entered a guilty plea last week to one count of lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony. He had originally been charged with second degree sexual abuse, indecent exposure, and dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor.

Prosecutors say in May, Taggart committed a sex act on a female victim under the age of 12, exposed himself, and showed her pornographic videos while at a residence in Perry.

Taggart is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27th. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail.