Severe Drought Continues in Southern Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The latest drought report for the state of Iowa shows the problems are shifting in northern Iowa, and staying the same in southern Iowa.

Earlier this summer northeast Iowa was the only area in the the state not feeling drought conditions. Now most of the region is short on moisture.

Overall 67% of the state was still suffering through some stage of drought. That's a slight improvement from last week. However in southern Iowa things are actually getting worse. 3.70% of the state, all in South-Central Iowa, is now in "extreme drought" up from 3.34% last week.