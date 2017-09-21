Time Capsule Found in Grinnell Elementary School Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRINNELL, Iowa -- Grinnell-Newburg Elementary School is about to open a window to the past.

This week the school removed a time capsule hidden in their building 100 years ago when it was built. A committee was recently planning a centennial celebration for the school when they discovered that a time capsule had been placed in the cornerstone of the building when it was laid in 1917.

This week the school hired Estes Construction to carefully cut into the cornerstone and remove a small copper box. The school is keeping the box sealed for now. They'll open in at a ceremony on October 6th. The contents will be put on display for the public after kids are given the first look inside.