Young Ventriloquist Takes Top ‘America’s Got Talent’ Prize

It came down to the Battle of the Preteens on Wednesday’s finale of “America’s Got Talent.”

In the end, Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12-year-old singing ventriloquist, won season 12 over singer Angelica Hale, who’s 10.

Farmer promptly burst into tears as she held her puppet, Petunia.

The Oklahoma City youngster won the $1 million prize and a headlining appearance at a Las Vegas show.

Hale, who was also a fan favorite with her story of overcoming a serious illness, congratulated Farmer on Instagram.

“Tears of joy!! Congratulations @itsdarcilynne,” the caption of a photo featuring a crying Hale and her father read. “I (heart) U!”

The finale was a star-studded one, including an appearance by singer Kelly Clarkson, who sang her hit “Stronger” with Hale and fellow contestant Kechi Okwuchi, a plane crash survivor who suffered burns over most of her body.

Illuminated dance troupe Light Balance came in third in the competition.