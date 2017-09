Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Waukee has 2 losses on the season but the Warriors proved that record is a bit deceiving. Waukee cruised past Roosevelt 48-13 to start district play 1-0.

The game was over after the first quarter when the Warriors jumped out to a 34-0 lead. Nolan Roethler and Hunter Deskin each had pick sixes. The Roughriders, who started the season 3-1, kept fighting but the deficit was way too big to pull out of.

Both teams are now 3-2 on the season.