Building, Vehicles Damaged in Fire at Tree Trimming Business

DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators are looking into whether a fire at a local tree trimming business Thursday night was set intentionally.

Firefighters were called to 1738 East 41st Ct. just after 10:00 p.m. They found a garage, a box trailer from a semi, and a tree-trimming truck were all on fire when they arrived.

The flames were extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported

Investigators will be on scene Friday to figure out how the fire started.