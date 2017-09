Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- At a school assembly at the beginning the school year, Des Moines Roosevelt Principal, Kevin Biggs, urged his students to build relationships with their teachers and to invest in their education.

Students say 27 - year teaching veteran, Brent Wooters, not only expects them to invest in their education but he invests in them too.

Channel 13's Jodi Whitworth has more on this month's Golden Apple recipient.