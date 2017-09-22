DES MOINES - Jontay Williams will play college basketball this fall thanks to a friendship fostered at a local YMCA, and his unwavering determination to play.
Motivation to Mentor
-
Kuemper Catholic Will Play for First Baseball State Title
-
Hawkeye Insider: Sears Pokes Holes in Iowa’s 2-0 Start
-
Team USA, Hawkeyes, Beat Korea at World University Games
-
Dowling Waits, Then Wins
-
UNI Lands Top-100 Recruit
-
-
I THINK: What We Know and Don’t Know About the Hawkeyes and Cyclones
-
Former ISU Walk-on Encourages All to Dream Big
-
Disney Announces Aladdin Live Action Cast — Will Smith to Play ‘Genie’
-
Enter to win two tickets to AQS QuiltWeek!
-
New Playground Will Cater to Disabled Iowans
-
-
I THINK: Youth Sports are the Reason Kids are Forced to ‘Specialize’
-
Raccoon Valley Little League Team Wins State
-
Cyclone Greats Gather for Reunion