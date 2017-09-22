× Students Having Fun on the First Day of Fall

CUMMING, Iowa – Friday marks the first day of fall, but the weather is making people think it’s still summer.

Schools are bringing classes to Howell’s Pumpkin Patch to learn about the outdoors.

Students are getting in on the fall festivities.

“Why is it fun? Because there is pumpkins an stuff… Haha because there is pumpkins and stuff,” Alissa Nelson’s daughter said.

Children picking pumpkins, getting messy with mud pies and learning about farm animals are the few things that happen at the pumpkin patch.

Owner of Howell’s Pumpkin Patch Fred Howell said it’s a family tradition going to a pumpkin patch.

“It’s just a fall activity everybody loves to do. It’s the last chance to enjoy the good weather before it gets cold. To be outside. Fairs are over, summers are over, but this is one last hoo-ha,” Howell said.

Howell’s Pumpkin Patch has various activities for all ages to enjoy.

There are the classics like, corn box, corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon rides, a corn box and more.

However, there are also newer traditions like a corn cannon, two seater trikes, push pull go karts, and more.

Howell said he likes when city kids come to a farm.

“Some of them are scared of mud. There will be bugs that they get upset about, and there could be a worm on the back side of their pumpkin. You know, it’s fun,” Howell said.

The weather may say otherwise, but fall is here and people are excited to celebrate.

Howell’s Pumpkin Patch is open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every day.