Hawkeye Heartbreak, Penn State Scores on Final Play to Beat Iowa

IOWA CITY - A game that Penn State dominated statistically came down to the final play. Trace McSorley hit Juwan Johnson for a 7 yard TD as time expired to let the Nittany Lions escape Iowa City with a 21-19 win.

The Iowa offense struggled all game but finally broke loose in the 4th Q. Nate Stanley hit Akrum Wadley for a 70 yard TD to make it 15-13 PSU, then with just 1:42 left Wadley got free again and scored from 35 yards out to give the Hawks a 19-15 lead.

Penn State doubled up Iowa in total offense 579 to 273, but couldn't find the endzone or hit any big plays. Saquon Barkley, a Heisman favorite, had over 300 yards of offense by himself. Wadley led Iowa with 155 total yards and 2 TD's.

The Hawkeyes fall to 3-1 overall, 0-1 in the Big 10. Next week they travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State.