I THINK: Sellout or Not, Kinnick Atmosphere was Great. Be Careful with Trash Talk Cyclone Fans.

Posted 11:57 pm, September 24, 2017, by

The topic talked about all week was the 'non sell-out' game between Iowa and Penn State.  4-thousand unsold tickets.  It was a still a fantastic atmosphere at Kinnick Stadium, and be careful with making fun on 'non sell-outs' Cyclone fans.