× Repealing Bottle Bill Could Create More Work For Processing Plants

DES MOINES, Iowa– The way you recycle could change, but not until after the next legislative session.

The Iowa Grocery Association is working to repeal the 5 cents disposal law.

This will get rid of recycling machines in grocery stores, forcing you to only recycle at your house.

Grocers are pushing for the change but a local recycling plant says it will create more work and will cost more money.

“We are looking at up to 7 million dollars for us to retrofit our single steam system to accomplish that same objective,” Scott Emery General Manager Mid American Recycling said.

Iowa currently recovers 86 percent of its beverage containers.

Experts say if the law is repealed, the percentage of containers recycle would drop to the national average of 29 percent.