Boone Soldier Prepares for 4th Deployment Since 9/11

BOONE, Iowa -- "I deployed, my first one, right after 9/11," said SFC. Tim McGlynn of the Iowa Army National Guard. "I was gone for a year, came home, and we were only back in Iowa about three months and shipped out for the second deployment. My third deployment was 2008 in Iraq and this will be my fourth in 18 years.”

37 year-old McGlynn enlisted in February of 1999 and has served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He says his service is motivated by duty, pride for his country, honor, and a sense of brotherhood he feels with his fellow soldiers.

He also loves what he does, working in aircraft maintenance.

"I absolutely love it," said McGlynn. "My fascination with helicopters has been since I was a little kid and that`s what I wanted to do and I`ve had the privilege and the ability and the joy of being able to do it every day for 18 years."

But, it's not without cost. McGlynn's devotion and dedication to the country comes with great sacrifice.

"It`s incredibly difficult for the family that you leave behind," said McGlynn. "It`s harder for the family that`s left behind than it is for the soldier, because they`re left to continue on with their every day and then they have the added level of stress and fear and the unknown with everything they have to do every day."

When McGlynn heads to the Middle East, he'll be leaving behind a wife and a daughter, and the ability to help out his parents on the family farm.

"I love to spend every minute inside the combine that I can," said McGlynn. "This is what we do. This is not just a hobby, but this is a commitment of love and passion for our farm. It`s been in the family for 151 years now, so it`s a tradition. It's heritage."

McGlynn is trying to get as much done as he can before he leaves.

"I`ve got a few days left to try and combine in between the rain," said McGlynn.

Below is a press release that contains more information on the deployment:

COMMUNITY SEND-OFF CEREMONIES SCHEDULED FOR IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD UNIT

Community send-off ceremonies for the 248th Aviation Support Battalion (ASB) will be held Friday, Sept. 29. Local officials and Iowa National Guard leadership will participate, and the public and media are welcome and encouraged to attend the send-off ceremonies. Here are the ceremony locations and times:

Muscatine

Detachment 1, Company A: approximately 30 Soldiers will be honored at a 10 a.m. ceremony in the Iowa National Guard Readiness Center, 5801 Grandview Ave., Muscatine, Iowa.

Davenport

Headquarters Support Company and Detachment 4, Company B: approximately 75 Soldiers will be honored at a 10 a.m. ceremony in the Davenport Army Aviation Support Facility, 9650 N. Harrison St., Davenport, Iowa.

Waterloo

Company A and Detachment 3, Company B: approximately 105 Soldiers will be honored at a 2 p.m. ceremony in the University of Northern Iowa West Gym, 2501 Minnesota St., UNI Campus, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Boone

Detachment 1, Headquarters Support Company and Company B: approximately 180 Soldiers will be honored at a 5 p.m. ceremony in the Boone High School gym, 500 7th St., Boone, Iowa.

The 248th ASB is comprised of aircraft maintainers, test pilots, and logistical support personnel. A total of approximately 500 Army National Guard Soldiers with detachments from four other states (Louisiana, Maryland, Tennessee and Wisconsin) will be mobilized for this mission, which includes approximately 390 Soldiers from the Iowa Army National Guard. These Soldiers will travel to their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, for additional training before assignment to overseas locations in the U.S. Central Command theater of operation. Central Command is comprised of 20 nations in the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and other countries. This deployment is the largest, single-unit deployment of the Iowa National Guard since 2010.

The battalion’s mission is to provide aviation maintenance and logistical support to a combat aviation brigade, which includes aircraft diagnostics, repair, maintenance, refueling, medical support, supply support activities, ground maintenance, and testing. Units within the ASB have previously mobilized in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (2001-2002, 2003, and 2004), Operation Iraqi Freedom (2008-2009), and Kosovo Force peacekeeping (2013-2014).