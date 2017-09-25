Child Killed in Humboldt County Crash, Drivers Suffer ‘Incapacitating Injuries’

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa – A 12-year-old boy was killed and two other people suffered incapacitating injuries in a head-on crash in north central Iowa Sunday night.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 7:50 p.m. just east of Dakota City on Highway 3. A Ford Edge driven by 40-year-old Trisha Luthro of Badger was traveling east in the westbound lane and struck a westbound Buick LaCrosse driven by 39-year-old Kevin Ahlstrom of Humboldt.

The two vehicles hit head-on at the crest of a hill.

The passenger in Ahlstrom’s vehicle, 12-year-old Brady Ahlstrom, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two drivers were initially taken to Humboldt Hospital, but both were later transferred to Iowa Methodist due to incapacitating injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.