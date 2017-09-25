Iowa National Guard Airmen to Assist in Puerto Rico Hurricane Recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa – Members of the Iowa National Guard are being sent to Puerto Rico to provide assistance in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Col. Greg Hapgood with the Iowa National Guard says Puerto Rico requested the help. Twenty-four airmen that are part of the Security Forces are leaving for Puerto Rico Monday morning at 9:00 from Des Moines.

That includes eight members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard based out of Sioux City and 16 Security Forces members of the 132nd Wing, Iowa Air National Guard in Des Moines.

The airmen will assist the civilian security forces.

Hurricane Maria caused widespread devastation in Puerto Rico. There are food and water shortages, flooding from damaged infrastructure, and no electricity.