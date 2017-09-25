Iowa Singers Audition for “The Voice” have Shared Local Stage Before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Millions of viewers are expected to tune into the season premier of NBC's "The Voice" Monday night and the show is sure to gain more local viewers.

"My wife normally has it on in the background but now I`ll be watching myself to be cheering for both Jon and Chris to see how far God leads them," smiles Chris Gunare, executive minister at Lutheran Church of Hope.

Jon Mero and Chris Weaver are no strangers to the spotlight at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. The two shared the stage there as worship pastors and are now taking on the national spotlight auditioning for the show.

"It is exciting that the world gets to see how amazing they are and the God - given talents they have."

Gunare has been in contact with the contestants since their audition announcement and was told the two didn't know the other was auditioning and ran into each other at the venue. Those who know the two performers describe them as encouraging, loving and humble. Church leaders say they have no doubt the judges will fall for both of Des Moines homegrown talent and they are excited to share the former worship leaders with the rest of America.

"This congregation would definitely call Chris and Jon still part of the Hope family," say Gunare. "I think we, as well as the rest of America as they get to know them , sing, and hear their stories will get engaged with them, follow them and support them."

The contestants don't know when their auditions will be televised. The blind auditions will take place on Monday and Tuesdays for the next three weeks on NBC beginning at 7pm.