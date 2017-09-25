Local Allergist Blames Ragweed for Allergies

DES MOINES, Iowa– The winds and temperature changes are proving to be a headache for allergy sufferers.

And the high amounts of pollen in the air aren’t helping.

Holly Coppola lives in Des Moines, and has been battling severe allergies for as long as she can remember.

“I don’t want to go to baseball games I don’t want to go to football games it’s hard to be outside, it’s hard to be outside with the kids,” Coppola said.

Coppola is talking about sneezing, paired with itchy and watery eyes.

“It’s a big problem, especially for people with asthma, it can trigger asthma and affects 50 to 60 million Americans, ” Allergist Dr. Nayima said.

Doctor Nayima blames ragweed for allergies this time of year, as it grows everywhere in Iowa and pollen wise this year is one of the worst Doctor Nayima has seen.

“The growing season is much longer so this year it’s just constantly I hear from everyone it’s just much worse than in other years,” Dr. Nayima said.

Right now, the pollen forecast back that up showing high to moderate pollen counts which is caused by ragweed.