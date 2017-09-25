Masked Suspect Sought in Johnston Bank Robbery

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Police in Johnston are investigating after an armed man tried to rob a bank in Johnston Monday morning.

Officers were called to the Bank Iowa at 5525 Merle Hay Road around 9:16 a.m. on a report of an attempted robbery.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in the case. The description from police says the suspect is a heavyset black male about 5’10 to 6’ with curly black hair. He was wearing a black mask with a white scull on it, blue jeans, gray t-shirt, and white shoes.

The suspect displayed a handgun during the attempted robbery.

If you have any information on the suspect or his location, contact the Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345.