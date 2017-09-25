Organic Agriculture Grows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sales of organic products went up 23 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, according to the Department of Agriculture.

According to the Certified Organic Survey, farmers produced and sold $7.6 billion in commodities.

There are also more organic farms popping up. In the last year there was certified organic farm increase of 11 percent, now at 14,217 farms. The numbers of certified acres went up 15 percent to 5 million.

California leads in organic sales, producing about 38 percent of sales. Ten states account for 77 percent of organic sales.

Top organic commodities, according to USDA, include milk, eggs, broiler chickens, apples and lettuce.