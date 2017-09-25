Police Investigating Assault Involving Metro High School Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Police are investigating an assault involving Johnston High School students. The police department emailed parents of 8th-12th grade students about the case on Monday. Police say four students allegedly assaulted another juvenile student at a Johnston home earlier this month. One of the four involved is 18-years-old. The incident was reported to police last Monday with the report listing charges as assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The school district could not say if this is a case of bullying, hazing or a physical fight. Laura Sprague, the Director of Communications within the Johnston Community School District said, "Whenever it comes to a case of student well-being and we know that we may have students involved, we take it very seriously and in any incident this or something else, we have counseling supports in place, staff and teachers working closely with any student and their family for whatever the need may be."

There have been no arrests at this time. The district could not comment on if the students are still in school during the investigation.