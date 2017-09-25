Suspect in Shooting, Police Chase Still at Large

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police continue to search for a suspect after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Investigators say a man was shot in the arm around 3:00 a.m. near the intersection of 9th and Mulberry. The victim was found at 10th and High Street after he ran to find a phone to call for help.

Several shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

Police spotted a car they believe had connections to the shooting but the driver refused to pull over, leading officers on a short chase.

The car crashed into the Burger King on 1405 E. Court. The male driver took off on foot. One female passenger was injured and taken to the hospital for minor injuries and another female passenger declined medical assistance at the scene.

Police are not naming the suspect at this time but say he is still on the loose.