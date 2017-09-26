Car Crashes Into West Des Moines Home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa  --  A West Des Moines man is in critical condition after crashing into a home on Monday night.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Western Hills Drive just before 8:00pm Monday on a report of a crash.  When they arrived they found a car upside down and buried inside a home.  The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Christopher Irvin, was pulled from the vehicle.  At last report he is critical but stable condition at a Des Moines hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon the home had been boarded up and a cleaning crew was on site.

The cause of the investigation remains under investigation.

 