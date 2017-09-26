Former Head Athletic Trainer Suing Drake University for Wrongful Termination

DES MOINES, Iowa — Scott Kerr is now taking his case against his former employer to a court of law.

The former Head Athletic Trainer at Drake University filed a wrongful termination lawsuit today against his former employer. Kerr claims in the lawsuit he was discriminated against because of a physical disability, leading to his firing.

Kerr was fired by Drake last year after he admittedly urinated into an empty whirlpool tub at the school. Kerr says he was previously diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia and a spastic bladder, both of which cause him to have frequent urges to suddenly urinate. Kerr claims he was told by former Drake Athletic Director Sandy Hatfield Clubb that he should have urinated in his pants instead of the tub. He claims she told him she once urinated in her pants at an airport.

Kerr had previously filed a civil rights complaint against Drake University. Kerr’s attorneys say the Iowa Civil Rights Commission found there was reason to believe that further investigation would reveal that Kerr was discriminated against by Drake.