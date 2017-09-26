Former Iowan’s Blind Audition Wows ‘The Voice’ Judges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Iowa – A singer with Iowa ties blew away the judges on The Voice during his blind audition Monday night.

Chris Weaver attended Central College in Pella and is a former worship leader at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. He’s also had the chance to wow Voice judge Jennifer Hudson before – he sang for her during a party for her hit musical “The Color Purple” a few years ago.

Weaver auditioned with “Try A Little Tenderness” and all four judges turned their chairs. As the judges tried to woo Weaver to their team, we learned of his previous run-in with Hudson and she pulled out all the stops to get him to pick her as a coach.

Weaver spoke about his start singing in church while growing up, his work as a worship leader, and also revealed he is a drag queen.

“Yes, you come from church, but God gave you that voice to sing far and beyond,” Hudson told Weaver. “I can help get you there here at team J-Hud.”

In the end, Weaver went with the J-Hud connection and chose her as his coach.

Another Iowan is also getting a chance for stardom during The Voice’s blind auditions. Jon Mero, who is another former worship leader at Lutheran Church of Hope, also auditioned. The date his audition will air has not yet been revealed.

The blind auditions continue Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. on NBC, Channel 13.