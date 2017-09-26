Police Seek Help to Catch Hy-Vee Liquor Thief

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for help to identify a person they say broke into the liquor department at a local grocery store.

Des Moines police posted a photo of the suspect on its Facebook page Tuesday asking for assistance. Officials say the suspect is believed to have broken into the liquor department at the Hy-Vee on Fleur Drive.

Several bottles of high-end liquor were stolen.

If you have any information on the identity of the person pictured, contact Des Moines Police at 515-283-4811 or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.