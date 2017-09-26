Principal Charity Classic Breaks Fundraising Record

DES MOINES, Iowa — Golfers are helping make a difference in the lives of children in Iowa.

The Principal Charity Classic announced Monday that it raised a record amount for children’s charities. The $3,581,427 beats last year’s record of $2 million.

The money raised by the tournament supports kids in the community at Blank Children’s Hospital, United Way of Central Iowa, and other groups in the metro.

The 2018 Principal Charity Classic tournament will be played June 5th through the 10th at the Wakonda Club.