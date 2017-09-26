Suspect Held in Robbery of Credit Union

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man police say robbed a Des Moines credit union Monday is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Officers were called to the Tradesman Credit Union on Southeast 14th around 4:12 p.m. The suspect was found in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Southwest 2nd but then ran from officers, dropping a duffel bag along the way.

Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Weckman was taken into custody in the 600 block of Philip Street. While being questioned by police he claimed there were explosives in the duffel bag.

The bag was x-rayed by the bomb squad but they were unable to determine if the device was legitimate or a hoax. As a precaution, the bag was detonated in a controlled explosion.

Weckman is currently being held on a charge of interference with official acts and a parole violation. Charges related to the robbery are likely.

Police say an adult female that was detained during the investigation has not yet been charged in the case.