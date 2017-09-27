Fireball Run Makes Stop in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa- Wednesday night Fort Dodge welcomed Fireball Run, a cross country reality TV show adventure series with a mission to locate missing children. The show is in it’s 11th season, now on Amazon. Episodes are filmed as the 40 teams of drivers go from Eau Claire WI, to Rapid City SD. So far the teams have done overnight stops in Dubuque, Burlington, and Fort Dodge.

The show has a mission of locating missing children. Each team carries a poster to hand out for a missing child. Fort Dodge Mayor Matt Bemrich is on the run in a giant Ford truck. His team is handing out posters on Des Moines paper boy Eugene Martin, who disappeared in 1984 just days prior to his 14th birthday. The poster includes a photo of what Martin would look like now.