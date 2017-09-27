Grandview Volleyball Team Helping Out Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Help is on the way to Puerto Rico. 90-airplanes loaded with relief supplies landed there today. National Guard Soldiers are now coordinating the distribution, trying to reach the hardest hit areas.

Some of those same areas are cut off from the rest of the world; with cell service nearly non-existent. Family members are struggling to reach loved ones trapped in the disaster. After days of worry, members of the grandview volleyball team finally received the call they were hoping for this week.

Michael Admire has the story.

