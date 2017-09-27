Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota Governors Stress Importance of STEM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds along with the governors of Nebraska and South Dakota met Tuesday with business leaders to learn about the issues they are facing.

Several business leaders in that tri-state area say qualified labor is hard to come by.

The governors say the key to producing skilled workers starts in the classroom. They want to see students excel in science, technology, engineering and math, and then go on to receive a higher education.

“A coordinated effort with education workforce, economic development, really helping workers get the skills that they need to be successful. Again, help meet the need of business and industry today as well as into the future,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts said, “We focused on 7th and 8th graders, because we want to start capturing their imagination at that grade level to start pursuing all those skilled labor areas.”

All three governors also talked biofuels, wanting to improve ethanol consumption, and other eco-friendly fuels.