Iowa Veteran Handed Keys to New Home … Mortgage Free

ANKENY, Iowa -- An Iowa hero and his family have a new place to call home tonight and it didn't cost them a penny.

On Wednesday morning Tyler Cleghorn was handed the keys to his new home and he's getting it mortgage free. The home is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Wells Fargo. The two worked together to find and renovate the home then give it to a veteran in need.

They found their man in Cleghorn, a retired Army Airborne Infantryman. Cleghorn served two tours in Afghanistan. His second tour came to an end when his vehicle hit an IED. He suffered severe injuries to his back and neck in the explosion. He was given a medical retirement from the military.

Cleghorn says life hasn't been easy since the explosion and he can't believe he's finally a homeowner.

"Absolutely amazing. Something I was never expecting. It all happened so quick. It was almost like it wasn't real," says Cleghorn, "We had been hoping that we could get a house for a couple years now and hadn't been able to. This is something that's a great blessing and will change our lives forever."

Cleghorn hopes to move into the home with his girlfriend and two daughters within the next couple of weeks. To keep the home he'll have to complete three years of guidance from a mentor on home ownership, home repair and financial security.

21 local Wells Fargo employees donated 88 hours of labor to renovate the home. For more information about the Military Warriors Support Foundation you can visit www.militarywarriors.org.