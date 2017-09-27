Store Owner Charged with Secretly Recording Minors in Bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A metro record store is now closed after its owner allegedly recorded minors using the restroom.

Rob Kuhn, the owner of Wayback Records, is charged with invasion of privacy after an employee allegedly found a camera hidden in the bathroom. The underage girl says she was asked by Kuhn to go to a restroom and try on a dress so he could take her picture for publicity in the store. Before the girl used the restroom Kuhn said he had to "clean up" the room first. When the girl went in she reportedly found a camera hidden under a shirt on a nearby shelf.

When she played back the recording on the camera she saw Kuhn hiding the camera then saw herself walking into the room and using the toilet. The girl told police she took the memory card from the camera, deleted the video from the camera then went home and told her parents who called police. When police searched the memory card they found thousands of images including videos of minors performing sex acts.

Beth Barnhill with Iowa’s Coalition Against Sexual Assault says that it’s disappointing that people have to be subjected to this type of harassment and unfortunately, you always have to assume the worst when using a unfamiliar bathroom.

“Sometimes it’s really hard to know how to project yourself. I guess, in this instance you could glance around the bathroom, any public bathroom and see if there is anything that concerns you. If there is go and tell someone,” said Barnhill.

Right now, the charge is only a misdemeanor. Investigators and prosecutors are still processing the data and more serious charges could be coming.

“The business is closed. The business is gone and the windows are covered up,” said Jim Miller, Executive director of Historic Valley Junction. Miller says he’s upset about the event leading to Wayback Records closing over the weekend. “Just shocked. It’s shocking,” said Miller.

For now though the store is closed but the neighboring business owners say Kuhn has toured other nearby locations to set up us shop again.

Kuhn's landlord in Valley Junction says he has no legal right not to rent to Kuhn. He did go onto say if he is convicted, that will change.