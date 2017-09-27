The Insiders: Adoption in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's adoption services have come under scrutiny after two high profile cases of adopted children dying in abusive homes. Dr. Diana Baltimore with Iowans for Adoption and Rusty Johnson, who knows what its like to be a child in search of a home, sit down with Dave Price to talk about what's right about adoption in Iowa and what needs to change.

