DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last week the Reynolds administration closed the books on FY2017 with a transfer of $14 million from reserve funds to cover the final budget shortfall. Some have questioned how the shortfall suddenly dropped to $14 million from a reported $100 million in just a matter of weeks. Dave Roederer, Director of the Department of Management, sat down with Dave Price to explain how it happened.

