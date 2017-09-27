The Insiders: Who are you calling a ‘bumpkin’?

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  Last week a contributor to MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' made a snarky reference to Ames, Iowa.  Hear what he had to say and what Dan Culhane, President of the Ames Chamber of Commerce, had to say in response.