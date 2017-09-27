Unclaimed Franchise Fee Refunds Now Available Through Great Iowa Treasure Hunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Have you collected your share of the franchise fee lawsuit settlement? If not you may need to contact the State Treasurer's Office.

More than 60,000 Iowans who are owed $11 million dollars in refunds are now part of the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.

Last year the City of Des Moines began paying out more than $30 million dollars to current and former Des Moines residents who were illegally charged a fee on their utility bills for years. To pay for those refunds the city legally raised the fee so customers are paying for their own refunds as well legal fees for the plaintiff's attorneys.

To see if you are owed money visit http://www.greatiowatreasurehunt.gov and search your name. You can fill out a claim ticket online.