4 Johnston High School Students Arrested in Sexual Assault Case

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Four Johnston High School students have been charged for an alleged sexual assault on another student.

The arrests were made Thursday morning at Johnston High School in connection with an assault that happened September 8th at the home of one of the suspects.

Arrested in the case are:

18-year-old Morgan Hough

17-year-old Ritter Stahlbaum

15-year-old Kaden Dishman

15-year-old Noah Lamar

All four are charged with robbery 2nd degree sexual abuse, 1st degree robbery, and felony assault.

Officials say the assault happened at the home of Morgan Hough.

Hough and Stahlbaum are being held in the Polk County Jail. Dishman and Lamar have been taken to the Meyer Hall juvenile facility.

The Johnston Police Department is holding a news conference at 11:00 a.m. to release more information in the case.

This is a developing story.