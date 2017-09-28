Cyclones Lay Egg In National Spotlight Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Texas beat Iowa State 17-7 in a highly anticipated, nationally televised Big 12 football game at Jack Trice Stadium.

Cyclone quarterback Jacob Park threw three interceptions, and ISU star running back David Montgomery had just 9 carries. The previously explosive ISU offense looked stuck against a good Texas defense.

Iowa State falls to 2-2 on the year, and a bowl game looks much more difficult after that effort.

Doesn't get easier. Iowa State travels to #3 Oklahoma next.

Texas (2-2,1-0) vs. Iowa State (2-2,0-1)

Date: Sep 28, 2017 • Site: Ames, Iowa • Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

Attendance: 51234

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Total

Texas 7 7 0 3 17

Iowa State 0 0 7 0 7

Qtr Time Scoring Play V-H

1st 07:07 UT - Warren III, Chris 11 yd run (Rowland, Joshua kick), 12-81 6:27 7 - 0

2nd 05:29 UT - Carter, Toneil 22 yd pass from Buechele, Shane (Rowland, Joshua kick), 5-60 2:06 14 - 0

3rd 02:05 ISU - Eaton, Matthew 11 yd pass from Park, Jacob (Owens, Garrett kick), 4-28 0:43 14 - 7

4th 13:25 UT - Rowland, Joshua 49 yd field goal, 4-6 2:01 17 - 7

Kickoff time: 7:01 pm • End of Game: 10:25 • Total elapsed time: 3:24

Officials: Referee: Scott Campbell; Umpire: Joel Bellinger; Linesman: Doug Moore;

Line judge: Keith Garmond; Back judge: Joel Wetzel; Field judge: Randy Smith;

Side judge: Corey Luxner; Center judge: Mike Cuttone;

Temperature: 72 F • Wind: W 0-5 • Weather: clear skies