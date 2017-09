AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones will have a new look when they take the field on Thursday night in primetime at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Cyclones will sport a new helmet decal, fittingly called the “Cyclone.” The decal will be an alternative one for Cyclones and won’t permanently replace the “I State” main logo. The school says the new logo is another step in Head Coach Matt Campbell’s “transformation of the Cyclone football identity.”