Fireball Run Road Rally for Missing Children

FORT DODGE, Iowa- The Fireball Run Adventure Rally has come and gone from here. The event is running a couple of thousand miles from Eau Claire WI, to Rapid City South Dakota. Forty teams are driving vehicles to towns like Rochester, MN, Dubuque, Burlington, and Fort Dodge. The tour goes on to Vermillion, Pierre, and Rapid City, SD.

The focus of the road rally is to bring awareness to missing children.

“This is Eugune Martin, he was a Des Moines Register Paper boy, he was taken on August 12, 1984 just days before his 14th birthday,” said Matt Bemrich, who is Mayor of Fort Dodge, and also a team driver on the Fireball Run. “This is what Eugene would look like today,” said Bemrich while pointing to a flyer he has been handing out all week.

The Fireball Run is also a reality tv series now in it’s 11th season on Amazon. This series will air in 2018.

“It's a team effort it's like 150 people moving from one city to another, 2000 miles across the country giving out leverage to find missing kids,” said Philip Tan, Director of the Fireball Run TV series. “Fireball Run is it very big machine but the heart of the people is they want to see the kids get found.”

Tan said that recording this show on the run is a real team effort.

We have 12 cameras so and more sometimes a lot of production assistants also shoot cameras,” said Tan. “Sometimes I need 15-20, so since everybody’s got cameras these days, so I say to the production assistant, take out your camera I need you to shoot.”

“The Fireball Run is an awesome thing,” said Doc Knight, who drives a “Back to the Future” Deloran. “I’ve been on the show 10 years, I've been assigned four children three are now home.” “It’s not something you can describe, think of the Amazing Race to me, motorsports on steroids.”