Grinnell Doctor Facing Sexual Abuse Charges

GRINNELL, Iowa — A Grinnell doctor has been arrested on sexual abuse charges.

Sixty-two-year-old Dr. Roy Doorenbos was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with sexual abuse in the third degree and two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

According to the Grinnell Regional Medical Center’s webpage, Doorenbos is the supervising physician at the Victor Health Center.

He is being held in the Poweshiek County Jail on a bond of $25,000.