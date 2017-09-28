Longtime Grinnell Family Doctor Arrested for Sexual Assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRINNELL, Iowa -- Word of a prominent doctor’s misconduct hit Grinnell this morning.

62-year-old Roy Doorenbos was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse and one count of 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse.

Police say a woman who lived with Dr. Doorenbos claims he assaulted three times since March. She says it started without unwanted touching of her torso and pelvic area and escalated to performing unwanted sex acts. After the third alleged assault the woman moved out of his home but didn't notify police until earlier this month.

Captain Theresa Petersen with the Grinnell Police Department says it’s not uncommon for victims to wait to come forward. “Yes, it’s not uncommon. Whenever they feel comfortable doing it and we encourage victims to do that. It doesn’t have to be right away. If it’s months later that is fine,” said Capt. Petersen.

Doorenbos was a family doctor at the local hospital and clinic for more than 30 years. The hospital has put him on administrative leave and he won’t be allowed to see patients.

“Roy Doorenbos, MD, has been a family practitioner with Grinnell Regional Medical Center since 1986. Based on information provided by the Grinnell Police Department, we do not believe these charges against Dr. Doorenbos involve patients or staff at GRMC or its clinics,” said Denise Lamphier, Director of Communications and Development for Grinnell Regional Medical Center via email. “Dr. Doorenbos has been placed on administrative leave and will not be seeing patients for the immediate future. We will continue to carefully monitor information as it is made available to us. All questions regarding this investigation should be directed to the Grinnell Police Department.”

Both the police and hospital believe there are no other victims.

“At this point, no. But you never know, that is why the information was to put out if anybody has anything that they want to talk to us about, to contact us,” said Capt. Petersen.