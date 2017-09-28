× Police: Teen Expected to Recover After Being Stabbed by Father

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is in the Polk County Jail after police say he stabbed his teenage son during a fight.

Fifty-five-year-old Jimmie Haines is charged with willful injury causing serious injury for allegedly stabbing his son, 18-year-old Josiah Haines, in the chest.

Police were called to Jimmie’s apartment in the 2400 block of Hickman Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday after the stabbing. When officers arrived on scene they found Josiah Haines had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital and rushed into surgery but police say he is expected to recover.

Police did not release why the two men were fighting.